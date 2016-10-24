Posted Updated 

Ryder Cup star Ryan Moore in Shriners Open field

United States’ Ryan Moore reacts after winning the 17th hole during a singles match at the Ryder Cup golf tournament Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

By STEVE CARP
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Five Ryder Cup participants, including former UNLV star Ryan Moore, have committed to play in next week’s Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin.

Moore, who helped the United States capture the Cup, will be joined by teammates J.B. Holmes, Jimmy Walker, Brooks Koepka and Davis Love III, who was the USA captain. The tournament is scheduled for Nov. 3-6.

Also in the field are defending champion Smylie Kaufman, Graeme McDowell, Ernie Els, Ryo Ishikawa and Billy Horschel. Rickie Fowler, who played in both the Olympics and Ryder Cup, decided not to play Las Vegas this year. Same for Jim Furyk, the only player to win consecutive tournaments in Las Vegas when he captured the 1998 and 1999 Las Vegas Invitational.

“We’re very excited about this year’s field,” tournament director Patrick Lindsey said. “We’ve got five U.S. Ryder Cup participants and several international stars. It would have been nice to have Rickie back because the fans love watching him, but we hope to have him back next year.”

There will be a number of players with local ties participating. In addition to Moore, former UNLV stars Charley Hoffman, Andres Gonzales and Chad Campbell are in the field as is former Bonanza High School standout Scott Piercy and Las Vegas residents Kevin Na and Alex Cejka.

Kaufman (2015), Moore (2012) and Na (2011) are among the seven former Shriners Open champions competing along with Martin Laird (2009), Jonathan Byrd (2010), Webb Simpson (2014) and Ben Martin (2015).

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.

2017 SHRINERS OPEN ENTRY LIST

Golfers listed in alphabetical order

Steven Alker

Aaron Baddeley

Blayne Barber

Ricky Barnes

Zac Blair

Ryan Blaum

Jason Bohn

Steven Bowditch

Dominic Bozzelli

Keegan Bradley

Ryan Brehm

Scott Brown

Wesley Bryan

Jonathan Byrd

Chad Campbell

Miguel Angel Carballo

Roberto Castro

Bud Cauley

Alex Cejka

Greg Chalmers

Stewart Cink

Chad Collins

Ben Crane

Jon Curran

Bryson DeChambeau

Graham DeLaet

Ken Duke

Ernie Els

Harris English

Bob Estes

Julian Etulain

Matt Every

Derek Fathauer

Gonzalo Fdez-Castano

Tony Finau

Martin Flores

Robert Garrigus

Brian Gay

Lucas Glover

Fabian Gomez

Andres Gonzales

Cody Gribble

Adam Hadwin

James Hahn

Brian Harman

David Hearn

Russell Henley

J.J. Henry

Jim Herman

Charley Hoffman

Morgan Hoffmann

J.B. Holmes

Billy Horschel

Charles Howell III

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

John Huh

Billy Hurley III

Ryo Ishikawa

Marty Jertson

Sung Kang

Smylie Kaufman

Michael Kim

Si Woo Kim

Chris Kirk

Patton Kizzire

Colt Knost

Brooks Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Martin Laird

Danny Lee

Marc Leishman

Spencer Levin

Nicholas Lindheim

Luke List

Davis Love III

Jamie Lovemark

Will MacKenzie

Hunter Mahan

Peter Malnati

Steve Marino

Ben Martin

Lee McCoy

Graeme McDowell

William McGirt

Troy Merritt

Bryce Molder

Francesco Molinari

Ryan Moore

Trey Mullinax

Grayson Murray

Kevin Na

Seung-Yul Noh

Rod Pampling

Cheng Tsung Pan

Pat Perez

John Peterson

Carl Pettersson

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Jon Rahm

Jonathan Randolph

Chez Reavie

Kyle Reifers

Xander Schauffele

Ollie Schniederjans

John Senden

Webb Simpson

Vijay Singh

Cameron Smith

J.J. Spaun

Scott Stallings

Kyle Stanley

Brendan Steele

Shawn Stefani

Brett Stegmaier

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Brian Stuard

Zack Sucher

Daniel Summerhays

Hudson Swafford

Nick Taylor

Vaughn Taylor

Michael Thompson

Cameron Tringale

Kevin Tway

Tyrone Van Aswegen

Harold Varner III

Jhonattan Vegas

Johnson Wagner

Jimmy Walker

Boo Weekley

Richy Werenski

Aaron Wise

144 Players in the Field

Alternates:

Armour, Ryan

Drewitt, Brett

Fritsch, Brad

Points, D.A.

Campbell, Brian

Kim, Whee

Lamb, Rick

Kraft, Kelly

Hagy, Brandon

Homa, Max

 