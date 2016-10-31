Shriners Open adds areas to enhance fan experience

There’s not much that can be done to alter the layout of TPC Summerlin.

Yes, you can let the rough grow a bit longer and you can speed up the greens to a certain extent. But the course is what it is, which is fine by the players.

But the Shiners Hospitals for Children Open can do something to maximize the viewing areas for the fans by better utilizing the space it has to work with — which is exactly what it has done on the 17th and 18th holes. It has created spaces for fans to watch the players finish up at 17 and along the fairway at 18.

“We thought we could make better use of the space than we had in the past,” tournament director Patrick Lindsey said of the 18th fairway, which is being designated as the tournament’s “Fan Zone” and is free to access starting with Wednesday’s Pro-Am and running through the tournament Thursday to Sunday. “It’s a great spot to see the players come in.”

At the 16th green and 17th tee, Lee’s Discount Liquors has its “Shank Shack” where fans can watch the action up close at no additional charge. At the 17th green, Pkwy Tavern has created a patio. There’s a $99 charge per person per day, but it includes seating and unlimited beer, wine, soda and water.

“We wanted to create something for everyone,” Lindsey said. “If you want a special experience and pay for it, you can. If you want to be closer to the action for free, you can do that too.”

FREE FOR UNLV

When Lindsey took on the tournament director’s job two years ago, one of his goals was to get younger people out to the event. The tournament is targeting college students, and any UNLV student will be admitted free any day this week. Show your Rebel Card ID and you’re in.

The same offer is in effect for all UNLV faculty and staff. In addition, UNLV alumni can also receive free admission by showing their Alumni Association card.

The tournament is offering free transportation from the campus to TPC Summerlin. A tournament shuttle will leave the UNLV Transit Center every half-hour.

PATIENTS AS STANDARD-BEARERS

For the second consecutive year, 22 Shriners Hospitals patients will serve as standard-bearers for the final two days of the tournament.

“After the success of last year we wanted to keep the tradition alive and invite even more patients to join us this year,” said executive director Adam Sperling.

This year’s standard-bearers and the hospitals they represent are Ollie Hanson of Boston, Donny Schroeder of Chicago, Kilee Brookbank of Cincinnati, Kellie Brown of Erie, Landon Coats of Galveston, Pam Reynolds of Greenville, Shea Sakahara of Honolulu, Bradyn Tayler of Houston, Lily Silverstein of Lexington, Kaitlyn Hawkins of Los Angeles, Diego Zuniga Costa of Mexico City, Audrey Crowley of Minneapolis, Alessandro Capone of Montreal, Amanda Bailey of Philadelphia, Wade Chosvig of Portland, Zachary Nazareno of Sacramento, Noah Bury of Salt Lake City, Ashlyn Oswald of Shreveport, Cierra Brumback of St. Louis, Kami Twining of Spokane, Christopher Eastwood of Springfield and Riley Desin of Tampa.

