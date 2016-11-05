UNLV product Ryan Moore still lurking on Shriners Open leaderboard

Ryan Moore said he still feels some jet lag after returning to Las Vegas Monday from Shanghai, China, where he played in the Wold Golf Championships. Yet he’s lurking on the leaderboard and he could be making some noise this weekend.

The former UNLV All-American shot a 5-under-par 66 Friday at TPC Summerlin during the second round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open and is tied for 12th place heading into Saturday’s third round. His putter is starting to heat up and his wedge play is getting sharper with each hole. that makes the 2012 champion a threat to repeat.

“I felt similar to the way I did (Thursday),” Moore said after his second round, where he trails leader Rod Pampling by six shots. “What I did was keep the momentum from the backside of my first round going into (Friday).”

Moore was 2-over at the turn during Thursday’s first round but made birdie on five of his final six holes, including four in a row, which set the stage for Friday as he made the turn at 4-under. His lone blemish was a bogey at the par-4 No. 3, the second day in a row he took bogey for the hole.

“I’m still not where I want to be,” said Moore, who is playing his last event of the year this weekend. “But I’ve shot some low rounds here. It’s all about wedges and putting and giving myself some opportunities.”

FRIDAY’S BEST ROUND — Chez Reavie knew he had to do something spectacular if he wanted to keep playing this weekend after he shot a dreadful 5-over 76 Thursday. He responded with Friday’s best round, a 10-under 61.

Reavie, who starred at Arizona State, played a bogey-free round and had eight birdies along with an eagle at the par-5 16th.

“I didn’t hit it that bad (Thursday), I just made some short-game mistakes,” Reavie said of the difference in improving 15 strokes in 24 hours. “I was positive and I was going to try and shoot as low as I can and see what happens.”

He is tied for 36th place and will be playing Saturday.

HE’S AN ACE — Greg Chalmers scored a hole-in-one Friday at the 190-yard, par-3 No. 5, using a 7-iron to record the first ace of the tournament.

The last time No. 5 yielded a hole-in-one was 2003, when Dan Forsman accomplished the feat. Chalmers, however, didn’t survive the cut. He stayed at even par 71 for the second consecutive day and did not make it to the weekend.

NOTABLE CUTS — The cut was projected to come at 3-under and among the notables who did not survive included former champions Kevin Na and Ben Martin along with UNLV alums Charley Hoffman, Andres Gonzales and Kurt Kitayama.

In addition, Ben Crane withdrew prior to second round after injuring his back during his opening round Thursday, when he finished with a 2-over 73.

Because there were still 26 players on the course when darkness fell at 5:45 p.m., the pairings for Saturday will not be revealed until after play is completed in the second round. Second-round play is scheduled resume at 7:30 a.m.

