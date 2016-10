Tommy Morrissey, a 5-year-old golf prodigy with one arm, gave students from Booker Elementary School in Las Vegas a lesson Thursday as part of a special day of events at the Shiners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.

About 100 students from the Clark County School District attended the daylong event.

The PGA tournament starts Thursday and runs through Sunday. Smylie Kaufman is the defending champion.