Tiger Woods to make PGA return next week in California

Tiger Woods officially signed up Friday for the Safeway Open next week in California, his first tournament in more than a year.

Woods last played in August 2015 at the Wyndham Championship before having two more back operations. He had said last month his plan was to ease back into competition with the Safeway Open, the Turkish Airlines Open and his Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas at the end of the year.

Woods had until Friday afternoon to commit to the Safeway Open, which starts Thursday at Silverado Resort in Napa, California.

He has plunged to No. 767 in the world ranking and has not won the Bridgestone Invitational in 2013. That was the 79th of his PGA Tour career, three short of Sam Snead’s record.