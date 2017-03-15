Tiger Woods still causes madness even when not playing

While it’s not an announcement of a return to play in the Shriners Hospitals for Children in November that most Vegas golf fans are hoping for, Tiger Woods is scheduled to be back in Southern Nevada May 19-20 for the 19th annual Tiger Jam, a charity event that raises funds for his foundation.

All but one Tiger Jam has been in Las Vegas and overall proceeds total more than $19 million.

Woods, celebrities and sponsors are scheduled to play golf at Shadow Creek and also ante up in the annual poker tournament presented by the World Poker Tour at the MGM Grand.

In between now and then is the Masters April 6-9, and despite Woods being injured and playing in only one tournament in 2017, he remains a fan favorite at the betting window. Woods has been listed at 100-1 to win since he withdrew from the Genesis Open in February.

Woods is the leader in total wagers and the biggest liability according to Westgate Las Vegas Superbook manager and PGA Tour golf odds expert Jeff Sherman. It isn’t yet known if Woods will play.

“Whether he plays well or poorly, people will always support Tiger and there is always a certain number when they are comfortable putting money down on him,” Sherman said.

Two weekends ago, Tiger’s greatness was illuminated when Dustin Johnson won the WGC-Mexico, which was his fourth victory in a World Golf Championship tournament. Johnson now ranks second in all-time WGC victories behind Woods, who has won 18 of them despite not playing regularly for the past three seasons.

Possibly even more stunning given his limited schedule is that Woods still ranks first in total overall PGA Tour wins since 2008 with 18. Phil Mickelson is second with 10.

Woods won for the first time on the PGA Tour at the 1996 Las Vegas Invitational, the precursor to what is now the Shriners event, which is scheduled for November 3-6 this year.

COUNTRY CLUB ACE

Diane Booth, a member of the Las Vegas Country Club, went 5-under par over a three-hole stretch at the historic course last Thursday. She holed out for eagle with a pitching wedge from 110 yards on the par 4, fifth hole , then made a birdie on the par 5, sixth hole before knocking in a 9-iron from 117 yards for a hole-in-one on the par 3, seventh.

BLUE ON THE GREENS

Several of the area’s finest police will be honoring fellow officers on the greens during the 6th annual Henderson Police Department foundation charity event May 6 at Legacy Golf Club to raise funds for the honor guard. Email friendsofhpd@gmail.com for info.

HAWAII WITH REBEL GOLF

Memberships are now available for the UNLV Golf Foundation as are entries into a contest for a chance to win a trip to Hawaii with the team. Each foundation membership includes the Rebel Day golf tournament at Las Vegas Country Club November 13 plus other items. Higher level memberships include a short game clinic with UNLV head coach Dwaine Knight at Shadow Creek December 3.

New this year is the Race to Hawaii Birdie Challenge. Golfers pick the total number of eagles and birdies the team will make throughout the 2017-18 season, and the winner receives the all-expenses paid trip. Call 702-895-1081 or visit UNLVMensGolf.com for details.

RHODES RANCH ON THE BLOCK

Rhodes Ranch Golf Club, a Ted Robinson design located in the master plan of Rhodes Ranch, is up for sale. The Club is listed by Colliers International.

STARS ON, OFF COURSE

NASCAR driver AJ Allmendinger made his annual trip to Shadow Creek last week while in town for the Kobalt 400. “In Vegas, I’m very lucky,” Allmendinger said during a pre-race press event. “I’ve got some friends that will take me out to Shadow Creek. It’s just a beautiful golf course to go out to and I just enjoy it.”

The golf notebook appears each Thursday. Freelance writer Brian Hurlburt is a two-time author who has covered golf in Las Vegas for more than two decades. Story ideas can be sent to bhurlburt5@gmail.com.