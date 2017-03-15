Posted 

Tiger Woods still causes madness even when not playing

Tiger Woods still causes madness even when not playing

8168856_web1_ap_17033228306571_8168856.jpg
Tiger Woods tees off on the 11th hole during the first round of the Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

Tiger Woods still causes madness even when not playing

8168856_web1_ap_17033228443858_8168856.jpg
Tiger Woods plays a bunker shot on the 10th hole during the 1st round of the Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

Tiger Woods still causes madness even when not playing

8168856_web1_ap_17034298907347_8168856.jpg
In this Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 photo, Tiger Woods walking to hole 11th tee shot during the 1st round of the Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Woods has withdrawn from the Dubai Desert Classic with an apparent back injury after shooting an opening-round 5-over 77. (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

By BRIAN HURLBURT
SPECIAL TO THE REVIEW-JOURNAL

While it’s not an announcement of a return to play in the Shriners Hospitals for Children in November that most Vegas golf fans are hoping for, Tiger Woods is scheduled to be back in Southern Nevada May 19-20 for the 19th annual Tiger Jam, a charity event that raises funds for his foundation.

All but one Tiger Jam has been in Las Vegas and overall proceeds total more than $19 million.

Woods, celebrities and sponsors are scheduled to play golf at Shadow Creek and also ante up in the annual poker tournament presented by the World Poker Tour at the MGM Grand.

In between now and then is the Masters April 6-9, and despite Woods being injured and playing in only one tournament in 2017, he remains a fan favorite at the betting window. Woods has been listed at 100-1 to win since he withdrew from the Genesis Open in February.

Woods is the leader in total wagers and the biggest liability according to Westgate Las Vegas Superbook manager and PGA Tour golf odds expert Jeff Sherman. It isn’t yet known if Woods will play.

“Whether he plays well or poorly, people will always support Tiger and there is always a certain number when they are comfortable putting money down on him,” Sherman said.

Two weekends ago, Tiger’s greatness was illuminated when Dustin Johnson won the WGC-Mexico, which was his fourth victory in a World Golf Championship tournament. Johnson now ranks second in all-time WGC victories behind Woods, who has won 18 of them despite not playing regularly for the past three seasons.

Possibly even more stunning given his limited schedule is that Woods still ranks first in total overall PGA Tour wins since 2008 with 18. Phil Mickelson is second with 10.

Woods won for the first time on the PGA Tour at the 1996 Las Vegas Invitational, the precursor to what is now the Shriners event, which is scheduled for November 3-6 this year.

COUNTRY CLUB ACE

Diane Booth, a member of the Las Vegas Country Club, went 5-under par over a three-hole stretch at the historic course last Thursday. She holed out for eagle with a pitching wedge from 110 yards on the par 4, fifth hole , then made a birdie on the par 5, sixth hole before knocking in a 9-iron from 117 yards for a hole-in-one on the par 3, seventh.

BLUE ON THE GREENS

Several of the area’s finest police will be honoring fellow officers on the greens during the 6th annual Henderson Police Department foundation charity event May 6 at Legacy Golf Club to raise funds for the honor guard. Email friendsofhpd@gmail.com for info.

HAWAII WITH REBEL GOLF

Memberships are now available for the UNLV Golf Foundation as are entries into a contest for a chance to win a trip to Hawaii with the team. Each foundation membership includes the Rebel Day golf tournament at Las Vegas Country Club November 13 plus other items. Higher level memberships include a short game clinic with UNLV head coach Dwaine Knight at Shadow Creek December 3.

New this year is the Race to Hawaii Birdie Challenge. Golfers pick the total number of eagles and birdies the team will make throughout the 2017-18 season, and the winner receives the all-expenses paid trip. Call 702-895-1081 or visit UNLVMensGolf.com for details.

RHODES RANCH ON THE BLOCK

Rhodes Ranch Golf Club, a Ted Robinson design located in the master plan of Rhodes Ranch, is up for sale. The Club is listed by Colliers International.

STARS ON, OFF COURSE

NASCAR driver AJ Allmendinger made his annual trip to Shadow Creek last week while in town for the Kobalt 400. “In Vegas, I’m very lucky,” Allmendinger said during a pre-race press event. “I’ve got some friends that will take me out to Shadow Creek. It’s just a beautiful golf course to go out to and I just enjoy it.”

The golf notebook appears each Thursday. Freelance writer Brian Hurlburt is a two-time author who has covered golf in Las Vegas for more than two decades. Story ideas can be sent to bhurlburt5@gmail.com.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Saturday-Sunday: UNLV men's golf at the Thunderbird,Tempe, Arizona.

March 22: Women's SNGA Mountain Falls Fun Day, Mountain Falls

March 24: UNLV PGM Golf-A-Thon, Angel Park

March 25: Golf Channel Spring Classic, Highland Falls

March 25-26: Recruit Look Junior North Las Vegas, Aliante

March 26-27: Golf to a Cure Golf Classic, DragonRidge

March 29: SNGA Tour, Wildhorse

April 1-2: SNGA Sunrise Throwback, Club at Sunrise

April 4: UNLV RAF Scholarship Golf Classic, Southern Highlands

April 5: Women's SNGA, Desert Willow

April 11-12: Recruit Look Boulder City Junior Championship, Boulder City GC

April 15: Golf Channel March on Concord, Revere

April 15-16: Future Champions Golf Tour, Primm Valley

April 19: UNLV Football Foundation Tournament, Spanish Trail

April 19: Women's SNGA Black Mountain Invite, Black Mountain

April 19-22: Derek Jeter Invitational, Shadow Creek

April 20: 6th Annual Nevada Broadcasters Association Tournament, Las Vegas National

April 22: PGA Jr. League Kick-Off, TPC Las Vegas

April 26: National Golf Day, various courses

April 28: SNGA Tour, Desert Willow

May 6: 6th Annual Henderson Police Charity tournament, Legacy

May 6, 7: Southern Nevada Junior Golf Nye Classic, Mountain Falls

May 19: US Golf Classic Qualifier, Royal Links

May 19-20: Tiger Jam, Shadow Creek

May 20-21: IMG Junior World Qualifier, Wildhorse

May 20: A Level Playing Field charity tournament, Bear's Best

June 13: HELP of Southern Nevada Golfer's Roundup, Cascata

PRO SCHEDULES

PGA TOUR

What: Arnold Palmer Invitational

Where: Orlando, Florida; Bay Hill Lodge & Resort (7,419 yards, par 72).

When: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 12:30-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (NBC).

Purse: $8.7 million. First prize: $1,566,000.

Defending champion: Jason Day.

Last week: Adam Hadwin won the Valspar Championship.

Next week: Dell Technologies Match Play and Puerto Rico Open.

LPGA TOUR

What: Bank of Hope Founders Cup

Where: Phoenix; Wildfire GC at JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa. (6,679 yard, par 72).

When: Thursday-Friday, 6-9 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 7-9 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Purse: $1.5 million. First prize: $225,000.

Last tournament: Inbee Park won the HSBC Women's Champions.

Next week: Kia Classic.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

What: Tucson Conquistadores Classic

Where: Tucson, Arizona; Omni Tucson National (Catalina Course) (7,238 yards, par 73).

When: Friday, 9:30-11:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 4:30-7 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Purse: $1.7 million. First prize: $255,000.

Last tournament: Fred Couples won the Chubb Classic.

Next tournament: Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic on March 31-April 2.

EUROPEAN TOUR

Last week: S.S.P. Chawrasia won the Hero Indian Open.

Next week: Dell Technologies Match Play.

WEB.COM TOUR

Last tournament: Andrew Putnam won the Panama Claro Championship.

Next week: Chitimacha Louisiana Open.

 