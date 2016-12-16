Henderson’s Bermane Stiverne puts mishaps behind for Alexander Povetkin bout

Bermane Stiverne has had bad luck with beverages.

The Henderson resident has a conspiracy theory that someone spiked one of his drinks hours before losing to Deontay Wilder at the MGM Grand in January of 2014.

“I won’t let my imagination get too far, but maybe someone slipped something into my drink,” the former heavyweight champion said. “I wasn’t feeling my normal self. Something wasn’t right.”

Stiverne doesn’t have any evidence to backup his suspicions and has moved on from the defeat. He’s focused on getting a rematch with Wilder to regain the WBC title.

The Haitian will get that opportunity if he’s able to defeat Alexander Povetkin (30-1, 22 KOs) for the interim belt Saturday in Ekaterinburg, Russia. The WBC ordered the top contenders to meet while Wilder recovers from hand and bicep surgery. The fight will be televised live online at www.vsenabox.ru with a scheduled start at 11:30 a.m.

Stiverne (25-2-1, 21 KOs) put the No. 1 contender bout in jeopardy when he failed a random VADA drug test last month. He has a valid explanation for that.

“It was a 5-Hour Energy,” a laughing Stiverne said about the energy drink. “VADA just shows up at any time to your house. I had a 10-round sparring session in the morning and was going for my second workout when they came.”

Stiverne said VADA knocked at his Henderson home before a planned four-mile run and consumed the energy drink in front of them. Stiverne tested positive for the banned substance methylhexaneamine, a stimulant also known as dimethylamylamine or DMAA, which is found in many energy drinks.

“When I was drinking the 5-Hour they didn’t say anything,” Stiverne said. “I was shocked when I found out. I later found out it wasn’t actually banned. It’s the amount you take. It was fresh in my body.”

The WBC allowed Stiverne, who had a prior clean record, to still compete against Povetkin and was fined $75,000.

Povetkin, 37, also failed a drug test this year, but his wasn’t from an energy drink. The Russian was popped for the substance Meldonium in April and lost his May bout with Wilder.

Meldonium is the same drug tennis star Maria Sharapova was suspended for. It helps athletes recover faster during competition with increased blood blow and more oxygen to muscles.

“Povetkin was caught with some crazy stuff,” said Stiverne, who trains at Mayweather Boxing Club. “I trust the VADA system and I know they’ll be testing during fight week. I’m OK with that.”

Stiverne said he hopes Wilder grants him an immediate rematch if he’s victorious on Saturday.

The 38-year-old felt woozy after the loss to Wilder and was rushed to the hospital because of severe dehydration. He spent two nights at University Medical Center Trauma Center.

“Nothing felt right that night,” Stiverne said. “People know that I would go out swinging during a loss and usually I’m still upbeat after a fight win or lose.”

Maybe Stiverne’s conspiracy theory is not so farfetched, but he’s going to play it safe when he’s in Russia.

“I’ll be keeping an eye on all my drinks,” Stiverne said. “I’m going into enemy territory. Hopefully I can crash the party.”

KNOCKOUT NIGHT AT THE D —The monthly boxing series returns to the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday.

Las Vegans Randy Moreno (7-0, 2 KOs), Jeremy Nichols (7-0, 2 KOs) and Max Ornelas (6-0, 3 KOs) will be competing on the card. Oscar Cantu versus Aston Palicte is the main event.

The first bout is scheduled for 5 p.m. and will be televised on CBS Sports Network at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $15.

