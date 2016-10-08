UNLV using high-profile game at T-Mobile Arena to get exposure for hockey club

In its 11-year existence, there has never been a bigger moment for UNLV’s men’s ice hockey club than Sunday.

The team, which is attempting to move from club to varsity status, plays in an NHL rink when it hosts Arizona State’s club team at 12:05 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena, the home of the Las Vegas NHL expansion franchise which begins play a year from now.

The Sun Devils also have a varsity hockey team, which is playing as a Division I independent this year. UNLV hopes to follow in ASU’s footsteps.

“The whole point of this game is timing,” general manager Zee Khan said. “We have a quality team and this is a chance to show the community what we’re trying to do. We’ve invited the president (Len Jessup) and the athletic department so they can see first-hand what we’re all about and what the possibilities are.”

The Rebels are off to a 7-1 start in the American Collegiate Hockey Association playing at the Division II club level. Behind the scenes, a foundation has been formed to raise $15 million to cover the costs of going to Division I varsity. The hope is to be playing as a varsity team within three years.

Getting a good crowd for the T-Mobile game would be an indicator of interest. A “Gofundme” drive was held to raise money to pay for 400 student tickets so the students wouldn’t have to reach into their own pockets. Tickets are $25 and $35 for the game, considerably more than the $10 the club usually charges when it plays at the Las Vegas Ice Center.

The building was donated by MGM Resorts for the game and the ice was being left up from Saturday’s NHL Frozen Fury preseason game between the Los Angeles Kings and Colorado Avalanche. That saved the club tens of thousands of dollars, allowing it to showcase the program.

“It’s great exposure for our guys,” said head coach Anthony Vignieri-Greener. “It’s also close to campus so the students can get to T-Mobile easily. It’s just down the street. But by playing this game, it shows how serious we are about wanting to take the program to the next level.”

Khan is hoping for at least 4,000 to show up.

“We’ve promoted this game more than any other game ever,” he said. “A lot of people may not be able to afford to see an NHL game. This is a great way for them to see the arena as well as our program.”

For the pl ayers, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and they are looking forward to it.

“It’s exhilarating to think about playing on the same ice where our NHL team is going to play,” said Baz Assaf, a freshman defenseman from Rancho Cucamonga, California. “We want to make a big impact on campus and build support throughout the city for the program. It’s one of the thins that brought me here (to UNLV).”

