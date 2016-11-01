Jessies’ Corner: Magdaleno, Vargas ready to become boxing stars with upset wins Saturday

Editor’s note: It’s not often that two Las Vegans are fighting for world titles on the same pay-per-view card in their hometown. But that’s what is going to happen when Jessie Vargas and Jessie Magdaleno enter the ring Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center. Here’s what Vargas and Magdaleno are saying a few days before fight night.

Jessie Magdaleno has the potential to be one of boxing’s next stars. He has the confidence, the charm, the looks and the skills.

Boxing fans, however, aren’t too familiar with the 24-year-old Magdaleno, but a victory against the former four-division champion in Nonito Donaire on a Manny Pacquiao card could change that.

Magdaleno sees his fight with Donaire as a crossroads matchup. The brash boxer doesn’t think the 33-year-old Donaire can turn back the clock.

“I think (Donaire’s) best days are behind him,” Magdaleno said. “All of those big fights take a lot out of you. It’s part of boxing, and you got a young hungry guy who just wants to take over the world and that’s me.”

Donaire has taken plenty of punishment throughout his career for his aggressive approach in the ring. Donaire hopes to change that with the help of first-time trainer Ismael Salas, who’s known as a defensive coach.

Magdaleno, who used to be trained by Salas, expects the same Donaire.

“Nonito is Nonito,” Magdaleno said. “You crack him with that good punch, he’s going to open up and want to throw all his fireworks. He’ll try the new approach, but as soon as the punches are thrown, he’ll fall back to the old Nonito.”

Magdaleno said fighting on a Pacquiao undercard will be a dream come true.

“It’s going to be a special night,” Magdaleno said. “To fight against a champion like Donaire on a Pacquiao card is big. Pacquiao is a legend and he’s going to be in the history books. For me to be on my first pay-per-view with Pacquiao is a great feeling.”

Team Vargas staying mum

Jessie Vargas and his trainer Dewey Cooper refused to reveal their game plan to defeating Manny Pacquiao during a media conference call last week.

Camps tend to stay quiet about what they plan to do in the ring, and the ones that talk are probably just throwing smoke screens.

Even with the mind games in full effect for Saturday’s fight, reporters still like to ask the what’s-your-game-plan question.

Cooper did provide a hint.

“The game is to be sold, not told,” the quotable Cooper said. “But I will give you one key word … hips. H-I-P-S. That’s all you need to remember, hips, guys.”

The key word gave nothing away, but one thing is for sure, Vargas will unleash his now famous overhand right.

The straight right-handed punches Vargas connected on Sadam Ali to win the WBO welterweight belt in March was the hot topic of the conference call.

“Ever since I began working with the team I have now, my punching power has increased and my ring IQ,” Vargas said. “Just the entire way I have looked at the fight game has changed. A new Jessie Vargas was born in 2016 and everyone seems to like it.”

Before the Ali fight, Vargas was known as a brawler without a knockout punch.

Will the new Vargas charge at the speedy Pacquiao come fight night? Vargas, of course, didn’t say.

“We do have Plan A,” Vargas said, “and Plan B is to follow Plan A. And Plan C is to make sure Plan A works. And it will work. It’s just about playing it smart and being the smarter fighter inside that ring.”

