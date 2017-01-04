LA Galaxy’s Mike Magee announces retirement after 14-year MLS career

CARSON, Calif. — LA Galaxy forward Mike Magee is retiring after a 14-year Major League Soccer career.
The 2013 MLS MVP announced his decision Wednesday.
Thank you. Thank you to AYSO soccer and Team Elmhurst. Thank you Fox Valley Strikers. Thank you Chicago Sockers. I owe everything I am as a soccer player to David Richardson and Bret Hall. Those were the best days of my life. Thank you to U.S. Soccer and John Ellinger for taking me from my family at 15-years-old and making me a man. Thank you to the New York Metrostars/Red Bulls and Bob Bradley for believing in me. Thank you to all the fans in NY/NJ too. I sometimes regret celebrating my first goal back in New York, but I needed to let some people know they didn't get the best of me and I promise it wasn't directed at supporters. Thank you to the LA Galaxy. You have my heart, love and support forever. I'll spare you guys some time by leaving it at - I'll see you guys soon and often and hope you knew when it mattered the most you could count on me. Thank you to Frank Klopas and the Chicago Fire. Despite the fact you changed my position after my MVP season, I still love you Fire family. Thank you to Nike for being the best sponsor in the world. I am lucky to have been part of the Nike family for the past 14 years. I promised Gray Griffin the day he died I'd smile, laugh and love life enough for the both of us and I know he's enjoyed the ride as much as I have. I miss you brother. Thank you to my family for allowing me to chase my dreams. You've dedicated your lives to making mine better and I'm going to spend the rest of mine trying to return the favor. Thank you to every player I've ever played against for the battles. I'll miss all of you guys asking me if I ever shut up. Thank you to every player I've ever played with. I'll miss you guys and the banter more than anything. Instead of saying goodbye to soccer I want to say thank you. Thank you for the people I've met and the places I've been. You and I got through some tough times together and I’ll always be thankful for this game, the lessons it taught me and the love that it brought me. Thanks again. See you around. Mike
Magee won two MLS Cup championships during his tenure with the Galaxy, becoming a fan favorite for his high-energy play and goal-scoring acumen. He scored eight goals in just 17 career playoff games, including two game-winning goals on the Galaxy’s path to the 2011 title.
Magee also played for the New York Red Bulls and his hometown Chicago Fire, scoring 70 total MLS goals. He won his league MVP award after being traded from the Galaxy to Chicago during the season.
The 32-year-old Magee rejoined the Galaxy last season, scoring six goals.
Magee joins Robbie Keane, Steven Gerrard and coach Bruce Arena in recent departures from the Galaxy.