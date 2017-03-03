Lake Las Vegas to host Nevada’s 1st collegiate rowing event

Henderson will host Nevada’s first college rowing competition this weekend as the Lake Las Vegas Collegiate Invitational brings teams from around the West Coast to Southern Nevada.

The event is scheduled for 9-11 a.m. and 3-5 p.m. Saturday and 9-11 a.m. Sunday on the 320-acre man-made Lake Las Vegas. Admission is free.

Lake Las Vegas Rowing Club, which is hosting the event, will have events in the dual sprint 2,000-meter races in varsity, junior varsity and novice, eight-person and four-person categories. Nevada State College Oregon State, Cal, UC-Santa Barbara, San Diego State University, Washington and USC are among schools that will compete.