Las Vegas’ Robby Sagel goes to Houston Dynamo in MLS draft

Las Vegas native Robby Sagel was drafted by the Houston Dynamo in the fourth round of the MLS Superdraft on Tuesday.

Sagel, who was selected fourth in the final round, started in all 18 matches during his senior season at Penn State. The defender was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team.

The former Bonanza High product started his collegiate career at Temple before playing his junior and senior seasons at Penn State.

Sagel was a member of the Downtown Las Vegas Soccer Club and finished his prep career at Shattuck-St. Mary’s in Faribault, Minnesota.