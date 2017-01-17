Posted 

Las Vegas’ Robby Sagel goes to Houston Dynamo in MLS draft

Jan 8, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Team Chaos defender Robby Sagel (88) fouls Team Control midfielder Daniel Johnson (23) allowing for a penalty kick goal in the first half of the MLS Combine game 1at StubHub Center. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA Today Sports)

Jan 12, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Team Tango forward David Goldsmith (left) battles Team Chaos defender Robby Sagel (right) for the ball during the first half between Team Tango and Team Chaos at StubHub Center. (Kelvin Kuo/USA Today Sports)

By GILBERT MANZANO
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Las Vegas native Robby Sagel was drafted by the Houston Dynamo in the fourth round of the MLS Superdraft on Tuesday.

Sagel, who was selected fourth in the final round, started in all 18 matches during his senior season at Penn State. The defender was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team.

The former Bonanza High product started his collegiate career at Temple before playing his junior and senior seasons at Penn State.

Sagel was a member of the Downtown Las Vegas Soccer Club and finished his prep career at Shattuck-St. Mary’s in Faribault, Minnesota.

 