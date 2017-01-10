Lee Canyon set for second annual Chris Ruby Cup

Three years ago, Chris Ruby, just 20, lost his life in a snowboarding accident up at Lee Canyon.

On Saturday, Lee Canyon will host its second annual Chris Ruby Cup, a skiing and snowboarding event to both honor Ruby and raise money for the Nevada Donor Network.

Ruby was a donor, and after his death, his anterior cruciate ligament was donated to his aunt to help her repair her own. Now, his family is helping honor his memory by raising money through this fundraiser.

Ruby and his family had been regulars at Lee Canyon and so the fundraiser only seemed fitting. Lee Canyon marketing director Jim Seely said they had just shy of 100 participants last year and said they fundraised around $3,500.

This year, their goal is pushing more than 100 participants and $5,000.

Those interested can register on site at the event through the Nevada Donor Network. Registration is $20, but Seely said Lee Canyon would cover the registration costs for organ donors, as well as those who sign up for organ donation with the Nevada Donor Network.

“We’re hoping that people will just donate regardless so even if we are paying their fees that we generate some more charitable funds for the organization,” Seely said. “We welcome other companies and corporations to get involved and come up and help build awareness for becoming an organ donor.”

The prize for first place is a 2017-18 All-Access Season Pass and the participant who makes the most runs will get a 2017-18 Battle Born Season Pass.

“It’s more of a celebration than a somber event definitely. It’s obviously to fundraise. We do have a trophy that last year was the inaugural year but we have a winner on that. There’s already been chatter of whose going to win amongst the locals so they really want their name on the trophy,” Seely said. “It’s a day of celebration.”

Henderson youth softball, baseball registration open

Registration for youth softball and baseball in Henderson has opened and will be available through Feb. 23.

Those interested can register online at cityofhenderson.com by mail or dropping off forms to a City of Henderson recreation center or the sports office at the Arroyo Grande Sports Complex.

It is open to kids ages 5-16 for $66 per person.

“Baseball and softball provide a wealth of social and health benefits for children, including improved coordination, stamina, strength, and healthy weight management,” said James DiNicola, recreation services supervisor, in a press release. “These sports also help to boost self-confidence and leadership skills, while the team emphasis enables young athletes to feel part of something significant and to provide encouragement and support to one another.”

