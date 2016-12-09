Los Angeles Galaxy, San Jose Earthquakes set to meet at Cashman Field on Feb. 11

The California Clasico returns to Las Vegas for a second consecutive year.

The Los Angeles Galaxy and the San Jose Earthquakes will meet for an exhibition match at Cashman Field on Feb. 11, it was announced Friday.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. MLS friendly start at $20 and go on sale Monday at www.ticketfly.com or www.californiaclasico.com. The match is scheduled three days after Mexico and Iceland meet at Sam Boyd Stadium for a international friendly.

Last year, Galaxy forward Gyasi Zardes scored the game-winning goal to defeat the Earthquakes 1-0 in front of a near sold-out crowd at Cashman Field.

The Galaxy roster includes Giovani dos Santos (Mexico International), Ashley Cole (Former England International), Zardes (current US International) and Jelle Van Damme (Belgium International).

The Quakes roster is led by 2012 MLS MVP and US International Chris Wondolowski, David Bingham (US International), Victor Bernardez (former Honduras International) and Anibal Godoy (Panama International).

The MLS 2016 season concludes Saturday with Toronto FC hosting the Seattle Sounders FC for the MLS Cup.

