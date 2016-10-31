Posted 

Man who designed World Cup trophy dies at 95

In this photo taken on Thursday, June 3, 2014, Italian goldsmith and sculptor Silvio Gazzaniga poses with his most important work, the FIFA World Cup at GDE Bertoni factory in Paderno Dugnano, near Milan, Italy. Silvio Gazzaniga, the sculptor who created the World Cup trophy, has died. He was 95. Gazzaniga designed and created the World Cup trophy in 1971 after Brazil retained the right to keep the Jules Rimet trophy by winning its third World Cup in 1970. (Giuseppe Aresu/AP)

In this Sunday, July 13, 2014 file photo, a German player holds up the trophy after the World Cup final soccer match between Germany and Argentina at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Silvio Gazzaniga, the sculptor who created the World Cup trophy, has died. He was 95. (Martin Meissner, File/AP)

In this Sunday, July 13, 2014 file photo, German players reach out to touch the trophy after the World Cup final soccer match between Germany and Argentina at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Silvio Gazzaniga, the sculptor who created the World Cup trophy, has died. He was 95. (Matthias Schrader, File/AP)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

MILAN — Silvio Gazzaniga, the sculptor who designed the World Cup trophy, has died. He was 95.

Gazzaniga’s son, Giorgio, says his father passed away in his sleep at home in Milan.

Giorgio Gazzaniga tells The Associated Press, “He just didn’t wake up this morning. It was a peaceful death.”

Gazzaniga designed and created the World Cup trophy in 1971 after Brazil retained the right to keep the Jules Rimet trophy by winning its third World Cup in 1970.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino says, “The World Cup is a mythic object for the players and for all football lovers. We will be eternally grateful. I express my condolences by joining the pain of the family.”

Gazzaniga also designed the UEFA Cup, European Super Cup and many other international trophies.

 