Man who designed World Cup trophy dies at 95

MILAN — Silvio Gazzaniga, the sculptor who designed the World Cup trophy, has died. He was 95.

Gazzaniga’s son, Giorgio, says his father passed away in his sleep at home in Milan.

Giorgio Gazzaniga tells The Associated Press, “He just didn’t wake up this morning. It was a peaceful death.”

Gazzaniga designed and created the World Cup trophy in 1971 after Brazil retained the right to keep the Jules Rimet trophy by winning its third World Cup in 1970.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino says, “The World Cup is a mythic object for the players and for all football lovers. We will be eternally grateful. I express my condolences by joining the pain of the family.”

Gazzaniga also designed the UEFA Cup, European Super Cup and many other international trophies.