Mexico blanks Iceland before record Las Vegas soccer crowd

Mexico's Alan Pulido (9) heads the ball against Iceland in the men's soccer exhibition match at Sam Boyd Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Mexico’s Giovani dos Santos, center, before the men's soccer exhibition match against Iceland at Sam Boyd Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. Mexico won 1-0. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Fans display a customized flag with the Mexican colors during the men's soccer exhibition match between Mexico and Iceland at Sam Boyd Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. Mexico won 1-0. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Fans display a customized flag with the Mexican colors during the men's soccer exhibition match between Mexico and Iceland at Sam Boyd Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. Mexico won 1-0. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Iceland head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson before the men's soccer exhibition match against Mexico at Sam Boyd Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. Mexico won 1-0. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Mexico’s Jesus Molina (5) heads the ball against Iceland in the men's soccer exhibition match at Sam Boyd Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Icelands’s Frederik Schram (12) during a goal kick against Mexico in the men's soccer exhibition match at Sam Boyd Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Fans cheer during the men's soccer exhibition match between Mexico and Iceland at Sam Boyd Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Mexico’s Hirving Lozano (8) heads the ball for a missed shot at the goal against Iceland in the men's soccer exhibition match at Sam Boyd Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Mexico’s Hirving Lozano (8) reacts after missing a shot at the goal against Iceland in the in the men's soccer exhibition match at Sam Boyd Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Fans cheer before the men's soccer exhibition match between Mexico and Iceland at Sam Boyd Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Teams from Iceland and Mexico take the field for the men's soccer exhibition match at Sam Boyd Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Teams from Iceland and Mexico take the field for the men's soccer exhibition match at Sam Boyd Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Mexican men's national soccer team before their game against Iceland for an exhibition match at Sam Boyd Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Mexicoճ Jesus Molina (5) and Icelandsճ Daniel Leo Gretarsson (18) jump for the ball in the men's soccer exhibition match at Sam Boyd Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. Mexico won 1-0. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Mexicoճ Jesus Molina (5) kicks the ball for a missed shot to the goal at Sam Boyd Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. Mexico won 1-0. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Mexicoճ Jurgen Damm (11) and Icelandsճ Aron Sigurdarson (7) fight for procession of the ball in the men's soccer exhibition match at Sam Boyd Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. Mexico won 1-0. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Mexicoճ Hirving Lozano (8) loses a shoe during a play against Iceland in the men's soccer exhibition match at Sam Boyd Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. Mexico won 1-0. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Mexico's Alan Pulido (9), center, celebrates his goal against Iceland in the men's soccer exhibition match at Sam Boyd Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. Mexico won 1-0. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Icelandsճ Vidar Ari Jonsson (15) and Mexicoճ Hirving Lozano (8) run to ball in the men's soccer exhibition match at Sam Boyd Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. Mexico won 1-0. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Mexicoճ Alan Pulido (9) calls for a foul against Iceland in the men's soccer exhibition match at Sam Boyd Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. Mexico won 1-0. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Mexicoճ Hirving Lozano (8) reacts after a missed goal opportunity against Iceland in the men's soccer exhibition match at Sam Boyd Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. Mexico won 1-0. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Mexicoճ Hirving Lozano (8) on the ground after getting fouled against Iceland in the men's soccer exhibition match at Sam Boyd Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. Mexico won 1-0. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Mexicoճ Luis Reyes (18) looks for an open pass against Iceland in the men's soccer exhibition match at Sam Boyd Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. Mexico won 1-0. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Mexicoճ Luis Reyes (18) runs with the ball against Iceland in the men's soccer exhibition match at Sam Boyd Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. Mexico won 1-0. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Mexicoճ Luis Reyes (18) fights for pocession of the ball against Icelandsճ Oliver Sigurjonsson (16) and Kristinn Steindorsson (11) in the men's soccer exhibition match at Sam Boyd Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. Mexico won 1-0. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Mexicoճ Luis Reyes (18) fights for pocession of the ball against Icelandsճ Oliver Sigurjonsson (16) and Kristinn Steindorsson (11) in the men's soccer exhibition match at Sam Boyd Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. Mexico won 1-0. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Teams was for play to resume during the men's soccer exhibition match between Mexico and Iceland at Sam Boyd Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. Mexico won 1-0. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Fans run to the field at the end of the men's soccer exhibition match between Mexico and Iceland at Sam Boyd Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. Mexico won 1-0. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Iceland head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson before the men's soccer exhibition match against Mexico at Sam Boyd Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. Mexico won 1-0. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

People attend men's exhibition soccer match between Mexico and Iceland at Sam Boyd Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Gerson Huertero heads the ball during a soccer drill exercise before the men's soccer game between the national teams of Mexico and Iceland at Sam Boyd Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Jesus Salazar of Las Vegas attends the men's soccer game between the national teams of Mexico and Iceland at Sam Boyd Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Fans attend the men's soccer game between the national teams of Mexico and Iceland at Sam Boyd Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Alexis Cano, 18, left, works on soccer drills with Noe Cornejo before the men's soccer game between the national teams of Mexico and Iceland at Sam Boyd Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Ramiro Luis, left, and Grabiel Mateo of Los Angeles before the men's soccer game between the national teams of Mexico and Iceland at Sam Boyd Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Ramiro Luis, left, and Grabiel Mateo of Los Angeles before the men's soccer game between the national teams of Mexico and Iceland at Sam Boyd Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A fan after making a sign before the men's soccer game between the national teams of Mexico and Iceland at Sam Boyd Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

People show off their soccer skills before the men's soccer game between the national teams of Mexico and Iceland at Sam Boyd Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A music band plays before the men's soccer game between the national teams of Mexico and Iceland at Sam Boyd Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

People dance to live music before the men's soccer game between the national teams of Mexico and Iceland at Sam Boyd Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Alicia Peña of Houston attends the men's soccer game between the national teams of Mexico and Iceland at Sam Boyd Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Mexico's Jurgen Damm (11) moves with the ball under pressure from Iceland's Bodvar Bodvarsson (14) in the men's soccer exhibition match at Sam Boyd Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Mexico's Alan Pulido (9) looks on as he kicked the ball for a goal against Iceland in the men's soccer exhibition match at Sam Boyd Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Mexico's Alan Pulido (9) celebrates with his team after scoring a goal against Iceland in the men's soccer exhibition match at Sam Boyd Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Mexico's Giovani Dos Santos (10) makes a pass under pressure from Iceland's Bodvar Bodvarsson (14) in the men's soccer exhibition match at Sam Boyd Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Mexico's Jesus Gallardo (17) reacts after losing the ball to Iceland's David Thor Vidarsson (14) in the men's soccer exhibition match at Sam Boyd Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Mexico's Jesus Gallardo (17) kicks the ball for a pass against Iceland in the men's soccer exhibition match at Sam Boyd Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

By GILBERT MANZANO
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The majority of the record crowd at Sam Boyd Stadium came to see the stars of the Mexican men’s national soccer team light up the scoreboard against Iceland on Wednesday.

The announced crowd of 30,617 — the largest attendance for a Las Vegas soccer match — got to see only one goal, but it was a memorable one for the fans of “El Tricolor.”

Young stars Giovani dos Santos and Alan Pulido hooked up to deliver the dazzling goal, giving Mexico a 1-0 victory in its first match in Nevada.

“You should invite Iceland more. You can see all the Iceland supporters,” Iceland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson said jokingly. “It was a fantastic crowd for Mexico. Hopefully, soccer increases in this area, and it’s good to be part of this record crowd.”

 

Mexico fans got to see the El Tri starters, which included seven players with World Cup experience, play the entire first half of the friendly. Iceland didn’t have one player from its A team and had six players who made their international debut.

“We were playing defense for about 90 percent of the game, and to only lose 1-0 is pretty impressive to me,” Hallgrimsson said. “It’s a little bit intimidating to have players make their debut in this atmosphere.”

Mexico had a 23-5 shot advantage over Iceland, which didn’t record a shot in the second half. El Tri had six corner kicks, the Icelanders zero.

The Pancho Villa Army, a well-traveled Mexico fan group, was busier than Iceland goalkeeper Frederik Schram during the first 45 minutes. Many of Mexico’s shots went into the stands where the Pancho Villa Army resided.

Pulido, who plays club soccer for the Guadalajara Chivas, had multiple looks in front of the net before connecting on the header. Jurgen Damm almost scored with a spinning heal kick as the Mexican fans groaned during the misfire.

“One of the best things about this job, the manager of Mexico, is the support,” Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio said. “No other nation can come to the United States and play in front of a full crowd.

“To us, every single stadium is full. The support of the Mexican fans is second to none.”

Osorio said dos Santos’ playmaking ability set the tone for the Mexico offense. Dos Santos will return to Las Vegas to play with the Los Angeles Galaxy in their Major League Soccer preseason match against the San Jose Earthquakes at 7 p.m. Saturday at Cashman Field.

The previous record for a soccer crowd was 29,152, when Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid defeated Santos Laguna 2-1 in 2012 at Sam Boyd Stadium.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0492. Follow @gmanzano24 on Twitter.

 