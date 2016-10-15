Adam Antolin is glad TUF house confrontation didn’t escalate — VIDEO

Tensions in The Ultimate Fighter house nearly came to a head in the most recent episode. Adam Antolin discusses the confrontation between Matt Rizzo and Jaime Alvarez and how glad he was that cooler heads prevailed. Rizzo lost his fight to Matt Schnell and almost let his emotions get the better of him in an alcohol-fueled argument in the house.

The coaches challenge also took place between Antolin’s coach, Henry Cejudo, and Joseph Benavidez at Top Golf in Las Vegas. Antolin talks about how some of the team was frustrated with how poorly Cejudo did. Benavidez defeated Cejudo with ease.

Seeded at no. 13 in TUF 24 tournament bracket, Antolin advanced into the quarterfinals of the competition by defeating Damacio Page. He’ll face off against the number five ranked Hiromasa Ogikubo in the next round. The Ultimate Fighter airs Wednesdays on Fox Sports 1. Due to baseball playoffs, the show will be on a two-week hiatus.