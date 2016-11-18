Adam Antolin says TUF 24 rankings didn’t matter — VIDEO

Adam Antolin was one of the underdogs when The Ultimate Fighter season 24 began. Ranked at no. 13, Antolin advanced to the quarterfinals defeating Damacio Page who was ranked fourth overall. Though Antolin fell to Hiromasa Ogibuko, the no. 5 ranked, he didn’t think the rankings were a big factor in determining the results.

The semi-finals are set and moving on to the next phase of the tournament are Tim Elliott who will face the no. 15 ranked Eric Shelton and the no. 5 ranked Hiromasa Ogikubo will collide with Alexandre Pantoja, the tournament’s number one seed.