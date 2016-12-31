Amanda Nunes to Ronda Rousey: ‘You don’t need to keep doing this’

After punching Ronda Rousey 27 times in 48 seconds to defend her women’s bantamweight title with a first-round knockout in the main event of UFC 207 on Friday night at T-Mobile Arena, Amanda Nunes took a moment to console the former champion and international superstar.

Nunes embraced Rousey and spoke into her ear for several seconds as the crowd buzzed while trying to comprehend what they had just witnessed.

“I told her ‘You did a lot for the sport. Thank you,’” Nunes revealed late Friday night at the post-fight news conference. “‘Now you can rest and maybe do something else. You don’t need to keep doing this.’

“She’s a millionaire. She doesn’t have to keep hurting herself. She has to retire.”

It’s possible Rousey’s second consecutive knockout loss will mark the end of the line in her phenomenal career.

Rousey, a former Olympic bronze medalist in judo, submitted her first 12 professional opponents in mixed martial arts with only one getting out of the first round.

Rousey’s combination of beautiful violence inside the cage and crossover mainstream appeal outside of it allowed her to single-handedly force the UFC into adding a women’s division.

Her aura of invincibility was shattered with a stunning knockout loss to former boxing world champion Holly Holm in November 2015. The division moved on as she went into relative seclusion over the past year and even when she finally announced a return to challenge for the belt that had passed from Holm to Miesha Tate to Nunes, Rousey declined every interview request and chose not to actively promote the fight.

The media blackout continued after the fight as Rousey left the arena without speaking to reporters, leaving others to speculate on her future.

UFC president Dana White said on ESPN late Friday he had spent 45 minutes with Rousey after the fight. He said that while she was in better spirits than she was after losing to Holm, she was once again very upset because she hates losing.

White said he is unsure of Rousey’s next step.

“She’s very competitive. She does not like to lose,” he said. “She loves to win and she loves to finish doing whatever she set out to do.

“She’s very rich. She doesn’t need to fight anymore, but she’s super competitive. Maybe she wants to. I don’t know. We’ll see what happens. “None of this would be here without Ronda Rousey. She built this. She talked me into letting women in the UFC and it was the smartest thing I’ve ever done. Regardless of whether she comes back or not, she’s a winner. She built this whole thing. ”

Nunes cautioned against Rousey fighting again.

“For sure she’s going to retire,” she said. “She can’t take anymore. If she wants a rematch, I’m going to do the same thing. She can’t take my punches.”

While Rousey’s star has plummeted, Nunes is just starting to shine.

In her last two fights, she has dismantled the two biggest stars in the division in major headlining spots. Nunes won the belt by submitting Tate in the first round of the main event of UFC 200 and followed it up with Friday’s dominant effort with the whole world watching.

“My career grew so fast in this year,” said the 28-year-old, who now lives in south Florida. “I’m just very happy.”

Now she wants to take some time to rest. She plans on buying a house with her girlfriend, UFC fighter Nina Ansaroff, and will also buy one for her mom back in Brazil.

Stepping in the cage with Rousey means big bucks when you have a share of the pay-per-view revenue. Nunes said she will find out in a few weeks exactly how much the largest payday of her career will yield.

Perhaps more importantly for her future, Nunes can now move forward as the unquestioned queen of a division that once was just Rousey and everyone else.

“People can stop talking about only Ronda and Miesha,” Nunes said. “There’s a lot of talent in this division and people need to see this. I think now this will change a lot of things.”

Nunes, who said she felt “a little bad” for Rousey, has now won five straight fights with four first-round stoppages.

She declined to name any possible challengers for her next shot at her title.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @adamhilllvrj on Twitter.