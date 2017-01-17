Anderson Silva to face Derek Brunson at UFC 208

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva will fight contender Derek Brunson at UFC 208 in Brooklyn, New York on Feb. 11.

Silva is 0-4 with a no-contest over his last five appearances in the UFC, including a one-sided decision loss to light heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier on three-days notice in July.

His last win was a first-round knockout of Stephan Bonnar in 2012.

The 41-year-old Brazilian held the UFC middleweight title from 2006 until 2013.

He holds numerous UFC records, including most knockdowns, longest win streak and longest title reign.

Brunson had a five-fight winning streak snapped when he was knocked out by Robert Whittaker in November.

The former three-time NCAA Division II All-American wrestler’s last four wins all came in the first round.

UFC 208 will be headlined by the organization’s first women’s featherweight bout between Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @adamhilllvrj on Twitter.