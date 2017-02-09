Anthony Johnson says Daniel Cormier can’t take many more wars — VIDEO

At UFC 210, Anthony Johnson will get the chance to even the score against UFC light heavyweight champion, Daniel Cormier.

Johnson, who fell short in claiming the vacant title against Cormier at UFC 187, will get his second shot at the belt and Cormier on April 8th. Johnson believes that the amount of hard-fought battles Cormier has been through is catching up with him.

While the impending return of the former division kingpin, Jon Jones, looms over the fight, Johnson says he’s not looking past the challenge ahead of him. It’s possible the winner of UFC 210’s main event will face Jones next. Jones has been suspended since testing positive for a banned substance ahead of UFC 200 and will be eligible to return to the octagon in early July.

‘Rumble’ also discusses what happened with ‘The Blackzilians’ fight team, where he’s training in advance of his title fight, and gives his opinion on why the fans boo ‘DC’ so much.