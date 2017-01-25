CoveringTheCage
Bellator’s Chidi Njokuani enjoying the main event spotlight — VIDEO

Las Vegas-based fighter Chidi Njokuani will headline Bellator 171 on Jan. 27th and says it feels good to finally be recognized for his talent by the promotion. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Chidi Njokuani (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By HEIDI FANG
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Chidi Njokuani is relishing the chance to headline Bellator 171 against Melvin Guillard. The Las Vegas-based fighter has had three straight wins with the promotion. Njokuani, 28, is excited to finally have the main event spotlight at the Kansas Star Arena.

Guillard last fought in July 2016 at the same arena and failed his post-fight drug test. The Kansas Athletic Commission suspended Guillard for one year, but reduced his suspension to six months after the fighter completed a rehabilitation program.

In this interview, Njokuani gives his thoughts on Guillard’s suspension, discusses his improvements and training with his brother Anthony (who is also a fighter) and more.

 