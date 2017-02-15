Bellator’s Mitrione wants a ‘fight for the ages’ with Emelianenko — VIDEO

Matt Mitrione got the fight he always wanted when he signed on to face a legend of the sport in Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 172. Now he’s gunning for a title shot.

If he can capture a win over Emelianenko, Mitrione said he has his sights set on getting a chance to fight for the vacant heavyweight title. Bellator stripped its last heavyweight champion, Vitaly Minakov, for not defending the belt back in May 2016.

Mitrione, who previously fought in the UFC, has come out victorious in both of his bouts with Bellator. In this interview with coveringthecage.com, he also discusses his training for ‘The Last Emperor’ and how he envisions finishing him.

Emelianenko vs. Mitrione will take place at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. on Feb. 18. The main card will air live on Spike TV.