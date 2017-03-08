CoveringTheCage
Bisping’s coach: We’ve beaten bigger, badder than Georges St-Pierre — VIDEO

Bisping's coach: We've beaten bigger and badder guys than Georges St-Pierre

MMA coach Jason Parillo talks about Michael Bisping's chances against Georges St-Pierre and why they already have an edge over the former UFC welterweight champion. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By HEIDI FANG
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

MMA coach Jason Parillo has worked with several of the sport’s top stars from Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino to UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping.

Parillo recently caught up with coveringthecage.com and gave his opinion on how Bisping will fair against Georges St-Pierre in their upcoming bout.

No date has been set for the middleweight title fight, but UFC president Dana White said at a press conference to promote the event that the promotion was aiming to have it take place during International Fight Week in July 2017.

Parillo also spoke about BJ Penn and why he believes the former UFC two-division champion will return to compete in the cage.

