Carlos Condit’s still wavering on retirement — VIDEO

UFC welterweight Carlos Condit has flirted with the idea of retiring since losing a razor-thin decision to Robbie Lawler in his bid for the title. Though Condit has since fought Demian Maia, the Albuquerque-based athlete says he’s still undecided about what his future holds.

An attendee of the UFC Veteran Athlete Summit in Las Vegas this weekend, Condit said the information he’s gathering for his future at the seminars is invaluable.

Condit, 32, discussed what his future out o competition would look like and whose opinion means the most to him as he contemplates what’s next.