UFC women’s bantamweight Liz Carmouche’s career has been full of firsts.

She was a part of the first-ever women’s bout in the UFC when she faced Ronda Rousey for the title belt at UFC 157. Then she became the first woman and UFC fighter to win a fight inside the famed Madison Square Garden in New York City, when she took a victory over Katlyn Chookagain.

Carmouche took a split decision over Chookagian at UFC 205.