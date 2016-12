It wasn’t a secret that Henry Cejudo and Joseph Benavidez didn’t care much for each other while filming and coaching opposite one another on The Ultimate Fighter season 24. Now that fight time is just around the corner, the two agree that they’re done talking about each other and are ready to scrap.

Benavidez vs. Cejudo will serve as the co-main event of the TUF 24 Finale taking place Dec. 3 at The Palms in Las Vegas.