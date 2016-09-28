CoveringTheCage
Challengers Conor McGregor, Stephen Thompson open as favorites at UFC 205

UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez, left, and featherweight champion Connor McGregor, right, pose for photos with UFC president Dana White during a press conference for UFC 205, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016, in New York. (Julie Jacobson/AP)

By ADAM HILL
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

UFC superstar Conor McGregor is a favorite to walk out of Madison Square Garden as a two-division champion the night of Nov. 12.

The featherweight champion opened as a minus-140 favorite to take the lightweight belt from Eddie Alvarez in the main event of UFC 205 when the Westgate Superbook posted the line on Wednesday morning.

No fighter has ever held multiple belts at the same time in UFC history.

Two other fights from the organization’s first card at the world’s most famous arena were also posted at the Westgate.

Challenger Stephen Thompson is a minus-175 favorite over welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and former middleweight champ Chris Weidman opened as a minus-160 favorite over Yoel Romero.

Contact reporter Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5509. Follow on Twitter: @adamhilllvrj

 

