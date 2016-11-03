Cody Garbrandt prepares to take next big step in UFC 207

Everything Cody Garbrandt has done since the time he was 14 years old has been done with the intention of one day putting a world championship belt around his waist.

That day might be Dec. 30.

Garbrandt will challenge Dominick Cruz for the bantamweight title at UFC 207 at T-Mobile Arena.

The undefeated 25-year-old, who has nine knockouts among his 10 professional victories, believes he is more than ready for the chance to fight the best bantamweight in UFC history.

“When I was lacing up my gloves for the first time when I was 14, I wasn’t coming into the game to be average,” he said by phone on Wednesday. “It was never about just being a fighter or even reaching the top 10 or being No. 5 or 6 in the world or any of that.

“I wanted to be a world champion and leave a legacy.”

A win over Cruz would ensure a check mark for the first item. It would also go a long way toward reaching the second goal. Cruz has more than solidified his place in UFC history and ending his title reign would be a huge accomplishment.

Cruz’s only career loss was to Garbrandt’s mentor and training partner Urijah Faber when they were both competing in World Extreme Cagefighting in 2007. Since then, Cruz has rattled off 13 straight victories and was even able to reclaim the bantamweight belt that was stripped from him during a 3-year absence from the sport because of injury.

Garbrandt acknowledges Cruz is one of the greatest 135-pound fighters in MMA history, but feels it’s time for a new era.

“I can absolutely respect the fact that he’s been consistent, but he’s not dominant,” Garbrandt said. “I’ve been consistently dominant. I’m excited to go out there against one of the best bantamweights to ever fight. I have everything to gain. I’m motivated, hungry and more focused than I’ve ever been in my entire life. Everything is falling right in my life, too, so I’m really able to enjoy the whole process.”

That’s about as close as it will get to a fawning complement in what has been a heated rivalry already.

Cruz famously said he “kills hype for a living” and that he will make Garbrandt “beg to stop the fight.” Cruz and Faber have long been rivals and the torch appears to have been passed to Garbrandt.

He has been more than willing to accept it.

“It was great getting that call that I would have a chance to fulfill my destiny and now I have eight more weeks to continue all the work I’ve put in leading up to this point,” he said. “It’s a big fight with a lot of emotions, but it’s just another fight. It’s a mere man that stands in the way of a dream I’ve held on to for so long and it’s a mere man that’s old, busted up and crippled. I’ve had greater obstacles to overcome in my life than a handicapped old man.”

Former champion T.J. Dillashaw will also fight John Lineker on the card, with the winner likely earning the right to challenge either Cruz or Garbrandt next.

The pseudo-tournament is part of a pay-per-view event headlined by the return of Ronda Rousey challenging Amanda Nunes for the women’s bantamweight title.

Tickets go on sale Friday.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @adamhilllvrj on Twitter.