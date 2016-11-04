Conor McGregor says he’ll end Eddie Alvarez’s career at UFC 205 — VIDEO

The brash Conor McGregor didn’t hold back with his verbal assault on Eddie Alvarez during the conference call to promote UFC 205. Not only did the Irishman say that Alvarez has been through too many wars and can’t handle the war coming his way, but he also said he’d retire him.

Meanwhile, Alvarez maintains that McGregor presents an easier stylistic matchup for him than his previous fights have.

McGregor is challenging Alvarez for the lightweight belt in a super fight due to take place as the main event of UFC 205’s pay-per-view card live from Madison Square Garden on Nov. 12th.