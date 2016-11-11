Conor McGregor steals show at UFC 205 news conference

NEW YORK — UFC star Conor McGregor arrived more than 15 minutes after the news conference for UFC 205 started Thursday at Madison Square Garden. But he said he wasn’t late.

“I operate on my own time,” he yelled at a reporter who dared question his tardiness. “I’m actually running early on my time.”

McGregor has made a habit of showing up for events whenever he chooses.

The drama surrounding his entrance almost caused a riot in August. When McGregor arrived more than 30 minutes late to the news conference promoting his UFC 202 bout against Nate Diaz, Diaz’s team left the stage. The fighters and their entourages began launching water bottles and energy drink cans at one another.

There was almost a repeat performance Thursday, as McGregor was nowhere to be found when the rest of the fighters started taking questions.

Eddie Alvarez, who will defend the UFC lightweight title Saturday against McGregor in the main event, lasted about three questions.

“I don’t even have an opponent,” Alvarez said. “When he comes, give me a call.”

Alvarez needed only to wait for the roar of the crowd when McGregor arrived. And he didn’t exactly slink into the back of the classroom like a nervous teenager.

The featherweight champion danced his way onto the stage with a white mink coat over what appeared to be festive pajama pants and a bright red shirt. Astute Twitter users pointed out it was an homage to a similar outfit once worn by boxer Joe Frazier.

McGregor immediately grabbed Alvarez’s championship belt that sat on the table in front of the spot at the dais Alvarez had vacated. McGregor raised his arms triumphantly as he held his belt and Alvarez’s.

The Irishman hopes to become the first fighter to concurrently hold UFC titles in two weight classes.

Alvarez returned to the stage to interrupt the proceedings, snatching his belt back. A frustrated Alvarez then folded up his chair and dropped it behind McGregor, causing McGregor to pick it up and threaten to hit him, professional wrestling style.

UFC president Dana White and several security guards stepped in to stop the fracas from going any further, thought it was clear McGregor had no interest in using the chair.

“How much would a chair have cost me?” he said, a reference to the $150,000 fine he received from the Nevada Athletic Commission last month for the water bottles.

Finally, McGregor assured security he could be left alone to continue with the questions.

“I run New York City,” McGregor proclaimed. “A (expletive) pimp rocking Gucci mink, and without me, this whole (expletive) ship sinks.”

Once order had been restored, it was business as usual for McGregor. He mixed over-the-top braggadocious claims with perfectly timed witty one-liners to keep the crowd entertained.

Even when Alvarez worked in a solid line, McGregor proved to be an adept counter-striker.

At one point, Alvarez responded to criticism about switching training camps by accusing McGregor of having a second jiu-jitsu coach and mocking head coach John Kavanagh for writing a book on the martial art.

“Yeah, a best-selling book,” McGregor retorted. “We do it all.”

The drama between the headliners overshadowed anything that transpired between the combatants in the two other title fights.

Welterweight champ Tyron Woodley again drew significant boos from the crowd ahead of his title defense against Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson. Woodley tried to make light of it by encouraging the fans to boo louder so he could make a beat out of it, but that only made them stop.

There was a brief moment of drama when women’s strawweight champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk and challenger Karolina Kowalkiewicz had a staredown for the cameras. The Polish women went forehead-to-forehead before Jedrzejczyk lunged forward, pushing Kowalkiewicz’s head back.

The title fights are on a pay-per-view card that begins at 7 p.m. Saturday.

