Conor McGregor whips Eddie Alvarez in second round at UFC 205

NEW YORK — UFC superstar Conor McGregor has proven time and time again to be the unquestioned king of self-promotion.

He’s now the organization’s undisputed champion in two weight classes.

McGregor, who already holds the featherweight title, battered Eddie Alvarez in the main event of UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night to take the lightweight belt and become the first fighter in UFC history to concurrently hold belts in two weight classes.

After dropping Alvarez three times with straight lefts in the first round, he sent the champion to his knee again with the same punch early in the second. The fight was finally stopped at 3:04 when McGregor dropped Alvarez again with a three-punch combination and finished him on the ground.

“Where the (expletive) is my second belt,” McGregor said after the lightweight belt was placed around his waist. “$4.2 billion this company sold for, and you can’t bring me a second belt? Cheap mother (expletive).”

In the co-main event, Tyron Woodley didn’t get the result he wanted, but got to leave the cage with his welterweight belt.

Though Woodley almost finished Stephen Thompson with a right hand and a tight guillotine choke in the fourth round, Thompson recovered and lasted to the final bell.

There was some confusion when ring announcer Bruce Buffer announced Woodley as the winner, even though two judges scored the fight 47-47 with Woodley winning the fourth round 10-8.

It was later corrected to a split draw, as Woodley won the third card 48-47. It didn’t change the fact Woodley retained the title, however, in his first defense after taking it from Robbie Lawler in July.

“I don’t know what to think,” Woodley said. “At the end of the day, it’s a big difference to get the draw than to get the win, but I’ll take either over a loss any day. I just hate leaving the octagon in that type of situation. I had some good moments. I could’ve pressed him more, but I feel like the only significant damage done in that fight was by me.”

Joanna Jedrzejczyk took four of the five rounds to win a unanimous decision and retain the women’s strawweight title, handing Karolina Kowalkiewicz the first loss of her career.

Jedrzejczyk dominated in the clinch on her way to a fourth straight successful title defense. The Polish kickboxer changed training camps to prepare for the bout and believes the fight was won in the gym.

“You know why I’m still champion?” the undefeated Jedrzejczyk asked. “Because I’m humble every day, I work hard every day, and I’m very focused. I challenge myself every day.”

Kowalkiewicz landed a flurry of punches in the fourth round, dropping Jedrzejczyk, but she couldn’t finish the fight.

Two former champions lost in their first fights since losing the title.

Former middleweight champ Chris Weidman looked good early on, but Yoel Romero knocked him out with a perfectly timed flying knee early in the third round.

Romero jumped for the strike just as Weidman ducked for a takedown attempt. Weidman’s head was cut, and Romero finished the fight with short right hands on the ground.

The victory probably sets Romero up to challenge Michael Bisping for the middleweight title.

“I waited on him to rush in,” Romero said through a translator. “I thought he was beginning to feel comfortable enough to do this, and then I caught him with the knee. It is an honor to be a part of UFC 205 in Madison Square Garden, but now I want my shot at the title.”

After a taxing unanimous decision loss to Raquel Pennington, former women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate announced her retirement.

The 30-year-old Las Vegan won the belt in March only to lose it in July when she was knocked out by Amanda Nunes in the main event of UFC 200. Tate appeared hesitant and never could get her offense going Saturday, as Pennington controlled the action.

“I’m announcing my retirement,” Tate said. “I’ve been doing this for over a decade. Thank you so much for being here. I love this sport forever, but it’s not my time anymore. It’s the future’s time.

“I had a lot more to give, but I couldn’t pull it out of myself. It’s been a long time, taken a lot of punishment. I still love this sport. I love you guys so much, thank you, but this is it for me.”

Lightweight contender Khabib Nurmagomedov remained unbeaten in 24 career fights, including eight in the UFC, with a third-round submission over Michael Johnson.

Nurmagomedov controlled the majority of the fight on the mat as he mauled Johnson before eventually locking in a kimura.

He called out McGregor after the win, questioning his toughness for tapping out against Nate Diaz in March.

“Michael is good, but I am the best in the world,” Nurmagomedov said. “I want to stay humble, but I have to talk. Ireland only has 6 million people, Russia has 150 million. I want to fight your chicken.”

Former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar, a New Jersey native who was one of several fighters instrumental in lobbying efforts to get professional mixed martial arts legalized in New York, won a unanimous decision over Jeremy Stephens in a featherweight bout.

“This feels incredible,” Edgar said. “It wasn’t an easy camp, I actually tore my MCL and had to get an epidural in my back, but nothing was going to stop me from fighting in New York City. Jeremy is a beast. I knew I was going to have my hands full.”

Middleweight Tim Boetsch and welterweight Vicente Luque had an easier go of it, as they each recorded first-round knockouts. Boetsch dropped Rafael Natal with a straight right hand, and Luque set up the finish of Belal Muhammad with a left hook.

Liz Carmouche won a split decision over Katlyn Chookagian, and Jim Miller grinded out a unanimous decision in a catchweight bout against Thiago Alves, who missed the lightweight limit by 7 pounds.

