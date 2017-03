UFC strawweight Cynthia Calvillo took home her fourth win as a professional MMA fighter at UFC 209. In her promotional debut, she submitted Amanda Cooper.

Training out of Team Alpha Male in Sacramento, Calif., Calvillo wants to take a short break from competition since she’s fought twice in three months. Once she’s back, she promises to work hard and continue putting on impressive performances.

