Dana White details Alistair Overeem’s hospitalization prior to UFC 209 — VIDEO

Alistair Overeem fought more than one battle at UFC 209.

As UFC president Dana White explained as the heavyweight fighter spoke to the media at a post-fight news conference, Overeem was hospitalized 24 hours prior to the fight card in Las Vegas.

Overeem knocked out Mark Hunt in the third round of their showdown at the T-Mobile Arena. With the win, he believes he should be up for a title shot soon. The Dutch fighter also talked about how he shut out Hunt’s negativity.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HeidiFang on Twitter.