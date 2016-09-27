Dana White says Ronda Rousey ‘absolutely’ wants ‘Cyborg’ Justino fight

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey is still on hiatus and dominant striker Cris “Cyborg” Justino insists she will never be able to cut down to 135 pounds.

That doesn’t mean a potential fight between them is off the table permanently.

UFC president Dana White told TMZ in New York on Monday the former champ is still very interested in fighting Justino one day.

“I can tell you this: Ronda wants to fight Cyborg,” White told a cameraman. “Absolutely, positively wants to fight Cyborg. So we’ll see what happens.”

Rousey has not competed since losing her belt in a stunning second-round knockout loss to Holly Holm in November 2015. Justino just competed in her second 140-pound catchweight bout in the main event of UFC Fight Night 95 in Brazil last weekend.

White once said he believes a potential bout between the two biggest female stars in mixed martial arts could be the biggest fight in UFC history.

He would settle for Rousey fighting anyone for now. White said Rousey is back in training after taking time off to recover from a hectic run over the last few years that saw her become a star in the UFC and Hollywood before her aura of invincibility was shattered by Holm’s foot.

Rousey also had several lingering injuries to tend to, but White believes she is regaining her health and is ready to make a big splash in her comeback, which could happen soon.

There is a chance Rousey challenges Amanda Nunes for the bantamweight belt on Dec. 30 in Las Vegas as part of UFC 207.

“I’m hoping she fights this year,” White said.

Justino will just have to wait.

