Dana White says Ronda Rousey is ‘psychotically competitive’ —VIDEO

UFC 207 is the event where former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey will make her return. However, she has refused to do any media leading up to the event.

UFC president Dana White explained to media why he granted her this privilege and how it differs from other instances where he has removed fighters from cards for missing press conferences.

Rousey will return to face Amanda Nunes for the UFC women’s bantamweight title on Dec. 30th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fight will serve as the main event on UFC 207’s pay-per-view card.

White also claimed that Fabricio Werdum turned down two replacement opponents. Werdum was slated to face Cain Velasquez who was deemed medically unfit to compete and was removed from the card by the Nevada Athletic Commission just six days prior to the event on Dec. 30th.