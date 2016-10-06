Daniel Cormier to defend light heavyweight title at UFC 206

UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will defend the belt against Anthony Johnson in the main event of UFC 206 in Toronto on Dec. 10.

Cormier announced the bout on his Instagram account Wednesday.

Defending my belt @Ufc 206 , in the 6! Destiny lol. #runninthruthe6 #andstill #weareaka #downgoesrumble #again ;) A photo posted by Daniel "DC" Cormier (@dc_mma) on Oct 5, 2016 at 5:23pm PDT

“Defending my belt (at UFC 206), in the 6,” Cormier wrote, referencing the nickname for Toronto brought into pop culture by rap star Drake. “Destiny lol. #runninthruthe6 #andstill #weareaka #downgoesrumble #again.”

Cormier submitted Johnson in May 2015 to win the vacant title. He successfully defended the belt with a split-decision victory over Alexander Gustafsson in October and is coming off a decision victory over Anderson Silva in a non-title bout in July.

Johnson has won three straight fights, all by knockout, since the loss to Cormier. The defeat was the only one he has suffered over his last 13 fights.

No other fights have been announced for the pay-per-view event, which takes place at Air Canada Centre.

