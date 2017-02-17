CoveringTheCage
Derrick Lewis promises fireworks at UFC Fight Night 105 — VIDEO

By HEIDI FANG
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis is looking to impress with his next performance. ‘The Black Beast’ wants to finish Travis Browne in dramatic fashion. The top-ranked heavyweights are expected to clash in the main event of UFC Fight Night 105 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

Lewis, 32, has won five straight fights. The Texas native says if he can defeat Browne, he’s hoping to face the winner of Stipe Miocic vs. Junior dos Santos which is on tap to take place at UFC 211. Miocic is the reigning UFC heavyweight champion.

UFC Fight Night 105 will air on Fox Sports 1 on Feb. 19.

 