Eddie Gordon aiming to win second TUF season — VIDEO

Most people never get a second chance to prove what they can do. Eddie ‘Truck’ Gordon will on The Ultimate Fighter season 25.

The Ultimate Fighter’s 25th season features a cast of fighters who are looking for another opportunity to test their mettle in the UFC. Gordon is one of two fighters on the show who previously won a season of ‘TUF’. The New York-based fighter will drop down to welterweight to compete on this season of the UFC’s flagship reality series.

Gordon, 33, won The Ultimate Fighter season 19 middleweight tournament. He defeated Dhiego Lima, who is also a part of the TUF 25 cast, by way of knockout and was granted a UFC contract. After suffering three straight losses in the octagon, Gordon was released from the promotion.

The winner of TUF Redemption will earn a UFC contract and $250,000. Las Vegas will host the finale in July. TUF 25 will start airing on Fox Sports 1 on Apr. 19.