Posted 

Faber’s focused on new endeavors, not Dillashaw’s negativity — VIDEO

Faber's focused on new endeavors, not Dillashaw's negativity (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Urijah Faber, left, is called the winner against Brad Pickett in the UFC Fight Night bantamweight bout at the Golden 1 Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif. Faber won by unanimous decision. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Urijah Faber reacts after his fight against Brad Pickett in the UFC Fight Night bantamweight bout at the Golden 1 Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif. Faber won by unanimous decision. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Urijah Faber, right, kicks Brad Pickett in the UFC Fight Night bantamweight bout at the Golden 1 Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif. Faber won by unanimous decision. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @Erik_Verduzco

By HEIDI FANG
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

For 13 years, Urijah Faber competed in mixed martial arts. On Dec. 17, 2016, he defeated Brad Pickett at UFC on Fox 22 and then retired in front of his home crowd in Sacramento, California.

Since retiring, Faber has worked with the creators of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia to develop a television show and still mentors up-and-coming athletes at Team Alpha male.

In this interview, “The California Kid” also says he’s not worried about any of the negative things that his former teammate T.J. Dillashaw has said about him.

Check out the video above.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HeidiFang on Twitter.

 