Faber’s focused on new endeavors, not Dillashaw’s negativity — VIDEO

For 13 years, Urijah Faber competed in mixed martial arts. On Dec. 17, 2016, he defeated Brad Pickett at UFC on Fox 22 and then retired in front of his home crowd in Sacramento, California.

Since retiring, Faber has worked with the creators of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia to develop a television show and still mentors up-and-coming athletes at Team Alpha male.

In this interview, “The California Kid” also says he’s not worried about any of the negative things that his former teammate T.J. Dillashaw has said about him.

Check out the video above.

