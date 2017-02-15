Floyd Mayweather to Conor McGregor: ‘Take care of your business’ first

Several hours have passed since either Conor McGregor or Floyd Mayweather Jr. have done something to generate headlines across the Internet so it was past time for a new development in the saga of the rumored mega-fight.

It was Mayweather’s turn to hit social media shortly after midnight on Wednesday morning.

“Listen, Conor McGregor, if you really want to get this fight done,” Mayweather posted on Twitter. “Take care of your business with the UFC and then have your people get in touch with my people.”

It was a big change from Tuesday afternoon when Mayweather shot down rumors of a deal between the two fighters to compete in a boxing match by posting on Twitter that he was enjoying retirement.

In the Tuesday posting on social media, Mayweather didn’t mention McGregor by name.

McGregor responded with a picture of himself in Las Vegas, suggesting his presence in Mayweather’s hometown had caused the boxer to back down from the challenge.

Mayweather’s latest post references the UFC’s insistence that the organization would have to be involved in any potential deal involving McGregor, who is under contract with the organization.

The fighters have sparred in the media for the last year. Each has said they would need a guaranteed purse of at least $100 million, plus a share of pay-per-view revenues to make a deal on what would be a historic fight.

Last month, UFC president Dana White offered both fighters $25 million and a share of the pay-per-view revenue.

Sources have confirmed talks have taken place though no deal appears imminent, despite a Tuesday report in The Irish Sun that McGregor and Mayweather had come to terms on a deal pending resolution of a “third party hold-up.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @adamhilllvrj on Twitter.