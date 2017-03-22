Floyd Mayweather Jr.-Conor McGregor boxing match probably would get NAC’s approval

Nevada Athletic Commission chairman Anthony Marnell said he doesn’t foresee a regulatory roadblock to a potential boxing match between UFC star Conor McGregor and undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Marnell said Wednesday that while he hasn’t officially made up his mind on a hypothetical decision, he “leans” toward the bout being approved.

“I can’t tell you that we would approve that fight or not, but I would lean to the fact we most likely would,” Marnell said. “We would want to go watch him (McGregor) in a little bit of a boxing environment, but it’s hard to argue you have the best boxer probably of all time against one of the best strikers in the UFC.

“If that does happen, we’re just speculating, but I think it would be hard to not approve that fight.”

McGregor will be eligible to apply for a boxing license after he pays the negotiated $25,000 fine that the commission voted on Wednesday.

Marnell said the 25 hours of community service would not yet have to be completed.

While gaining a license would be a relatively simple process, sanctioning the fight between one of the best boxers in history and an opponent making his professional debut would be slightly more complicated.

“The bout will still have to be approved,” Marnell said. “To have a license is one thing, but there would still need to be an approval of a date. They would need to go through all the same processes as anyone else to have the bout approved.”

The bout remains speculation, though it took one huge step toward becoming reality last week when UFC president Dana White said he would not stand in the way.

