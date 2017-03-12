Floyd Mayweather once again challenges Conor McGregor to sign contract

In danger of losing the news cycle to college basketball and NFL free agency, retired boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. decided to generate some headlines for himself Friday.

The undefeated Las Vegan said he will only come out of retirement for a long-rumored boxing match against Conor McGregor, but it’s on the UFC star to make the next move.

“For Conor McGregor, I’m coming out of retirement — just to fight Conor McGregor,” Mayweather said during a public appearance in England. “I don’t want to hear no more excuses about the money [or] about the UFC. Sign the paper with the UFC, so you can fight me in June. Simple and plain. Let’s fight in June.”

McGregor’s contract with the UFC has been a major sticking point.

It is believed the UFC would have to be involved in any deal between Mayweather and McGregor because McGregor is under an exclusive contract with the mixed martial arts organization.

McGregor, who has never boxed professionally, has indicated a belief he could challenge the contract in order to book a boxing match against Mayweather. That could require an extensive legal battle, though.

UFC president Dana White made a public offer to each fighter for $25 million plus a percentage of pay-per-view sales. Both fighters have discussed a starting point of closer to $100 million.

Though there has been a great deal of public posturing, there doesn’t appear to be much real progress on a deal.

McGregor last competed in MMA when he defeated Eddie Alvarez to become lightweight champion in November. He is currently on a hiatus as his girlfriend is expecting the couple’s first child.

Mayweather retired from boxing after improving to 49-0 with a victory over Andre Berto in September 2015.

