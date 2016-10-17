Former champ Georges St. Pierre claims he is free from UFC contract

UFC president Dana White insisted once again last week he didn’t believe former welterweight champion Georges St. Pierre was really interested in fighting again and definitely wouldn’t return to headline UFC 206 in Toronto.

St. Pierre responded Monday with the bombshell announcement that while he absolutely plans on returning to competition, it may not be in the UFC.

The Canadian superstar said he and his attorneys have terminated his contract with the UFC and that he is ready to test his value on the open market.

“Right now, I’m a free agent,” St-Pierre said during an appearance on “The MMA Hour. “You heard it right, I’m a free agent.”

UFC officials have not officially responded requests to comment on St. Pierre’s claim he is free from his contract, though White replied to the Review-Journal via text message with an eye roll emoji.

St. Pierre last competed in 2013, defending his title for the 10th consecutive time with a split-decision victory over Johny Hendricks. He cited mental exhaustion and frustration over the lack of a comprehensive drug-testing program in the UFC.

He has stayed in the gym for much of that time and hinted often at a comeback. St. Pierre made the most proactive step yet when he voluntarily entered the UFC’s out-of-competition drug testing program, which is independently administered by the United States Anti-Doping Agency earlier this year.

Most of the speculation centered on St. Pierre headlining UFC 206 on Dec. 10 in Toronto, not far from his native Montreal.

Apparently, that won’t happen.

St. Pierre said he had been working with former UFC owner and CEO Lorenzo Fertitta about a deal to return to competition, but there was a setback in negotiations when the organization was sold to WME-IMG in July and Fertitta left the UFC.

“We were told that everything was put on ice until the new owners take charge, so we waited for weeks without any news from the new owners,” St-Pierre said. “Finally, the new owners come and told me that Lorenzo’s offer was off the table.

“It was like a shock because we felt like we were making progress, we were almost there. And when they told us, I got angry.”

St. Pierre, 35, held the title from 2007 until he gave it up when he began his hiatus. He is 25-2 in his professional career.

