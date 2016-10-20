Former heavyweight champs set for rematch in Las Vegas at UFC 207

UFC 207 will feature a rematch of former heavyweight champions.

Fabricio Werdum will fight Cain Velasquez, with the winner likely earning the right to challenge heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

Werdum took the belt from Velasquez by third-round submission in June 2015. That fight is best remembered for the ordinarily well-conditioned Velasquez appearing exhausted early in the fight in the altitude of Mexico City.

The rematch will take place much closer to sea level at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Dec. 30.

UFC 207, a pay-per-view event which will take place on a Friday night, now will be headlined by a women’s bantamweight title bout between champion Amanda Nunes and former champ Ronda Rousey.

Werdum lost the belt to Miocic in May, but rebounded to score a unanimous decision victory over Travis Browne in September.

Velasquez has fought just once since losing the title, knocking out Browne in the first round at UFC 200 in July at T-Mobile Arena.

