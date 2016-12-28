Former UFC heavyweight champion Josh Barnett flagged by USADA

UFC heavyweight contender Josh Barnett has been flagged for a violation of the UFC’s anti-doping policy and issued a temporary suspension.

The organization was notified Tuesday by the United States Anti-Doping Agency of an adverse result stemming from an out-of-competition sample collected Dec. 9.

USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case,” a statement from the organization read. “It is important to note that, under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full fair legal review process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed.

“Consistent with all previous potential anti-doping violations, additional information or UFC statements will be provided at the appropriate time as the process moves forward.”

USADA did not reveal the source of the adverse finding and will not do so until the conclusion of the case unless Barnett discusses the issue publicly.

Barnett, 39, won the UFC title in 2002 only to be stripped because of his second positive drug test for steroids as a professional. He failed a drug test for steroids in 2009 and was pulled out of a scheduled Affliction fight in California.

Barnett is 3-2 in his return to the UFC after more than a decade competing outside the organization. He is coming off a submission victory over former champ Andrei Arlovski in September.

