CoveringTheCage
Posted 

Francis Ngannou’s not impressed with Derrick Lewis — VIDEO

Francis Ngannou’s not impressed with Derrick Lewis — VIDEO

video_8123842_0.mov
Francis Ngannou's not impressed with Derrick Lewis (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Francis Ngannou’s not impressed with Derrick Lewis — VIDEO

web1_ngannou_8123842.jpg
Francis Ngannou is a rising star in the UFC's heavyweight division. Though Derrick Lewis has expressed interest in fighting him next, Ngannou's looking to fight someone who isn't as 'slow' as he is. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By HEIDI FANG
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Fighting out of Paris, Francis Ngannou’s managed to rise to the top of the UFC ranks with his five fight win streak in the promotion. The heavyweight has finished all five of his opponents in the octagon. Most recently he demolished Andre Arlovski in just 92 seconds.

At a recent open workout session in The Ultimate Fighter gym in Las Vegas, Ngannou responded to Derrick Lewis’ call out and explained why he doesn’t think ‘The Black Beast’ is on his level.

Ngannou said he has his sights set on Alistair Overeem, Junior dos Santos, Fabricio Werdum or Cain Velasquez.

Check out the video above.

Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage at coveringthecage.com and @CoveringTheCage on Twitter.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HeidiFang on Twitter.

 