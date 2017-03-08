Francis Ngannou’s not impressed with Derrick Lewis — VIDEO

Fighting out of Paris, Francis Ngannou’s managed to rise to the top of the UFC ranks with his five fight win streak in the promotion. The heavyweight has finished all five of his opponents in the octagon. Most recently he demolished Andre Arlovski in just 92 seconds.

At a recent open workout session in The Ultimate Fighter gym in Las Vegas, Ngannou responded to Derrick Lewis’ call out and explained why he doesn’t think ‘The Black Beast’ is on his level.

Ngannou said he has his sights set on Alistair Overeem, Junior dos Santos, Fabricio Werdum or Cain Velasquez.

Check out the video above.

