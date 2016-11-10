Frankie Edgar says it feels like Conor McGregor has run from him — VIDEO

UFC featherweight Frankie Edgar hopes a win over Jeremy Stephens at UFC 205 will put him right back in title talks. Edgar lost a hard-fought decision to Jose Aldo at UFC 200 which snapped a five-fight win streak.

Edgar, a New Jersey native, also talks about what it was like to start his career competing in ‘smoker’ fights and how far New York has come to legalize MMA.

Lastly, Edgar addresses some of the recent comments his teammate Eddie Alvarez made about McGregor dodging bouts with him. Edgar expected that he’d get a crack at fighting McGregor for the featherweight championship in the past, but the bout has never materialized.