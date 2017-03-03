Full speed ahead for Stephen Thompson in UFC welterweight title rematch

Top UFC welterweight contender Stephen Thompson still doesn’t know why he was hesitant to showcase his full arsenal when he challenged Tyron Woodley for the title in November.

“Wonderboy” is just happy to get another chance.

Though Thompson was in danger of getting knocked out and submitted during the first meeting, the bout was ruled a majority draw. They will rematch on Saturday in the main event of UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena. The bout headlines a main card airing on pay-per-view at 7 p.m.

“I don’t know if it was because it was the biggest fight card in UFC history, or because it was Madison Square Garden and all the hype or what,” Thompson said, searching for a reason he delivered what he believes was an unsatisfactory performance. “You’ve got good days and you’ve got bad days and dadgummit if it didn’t land on not such a good day for me. This go-round, my mind is right and I’m feeling good. I’m not going to hold anything back. I’m ready to rock-and-roll.”

Woodley offered a simple explanation for what happened.

“Every time he tried to show some of his arsenal, he got punched in the face,” Woodley recalls.

The champion also laments the missed opportunities from the first meeting. While Thompson kept Woodley at bay for much of the fight, it was Woodley that threatened finishes on several different occasions. Woodley believes he didn’t capitalize on opportunities and insists he will close the deal in the rematch.

That’s also the plan for Thompson, usually one of the flashiest and most devastating strikers in the welterweight division.

“My goal is to not leave it up to the judges,” Thompson said. “Of course, that’s easier said than done against the welterweight champion of the world.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @adamhilllvrj on Twitter.