Garbrandt says he put Dillashaw ‘in line’ on TUF 25 — VIDEO

In a recent interview with coveringthecage.com, UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt said he put T.J. Dillashaw 'in line' when had to on the set of The Ultimate Fighter season 25. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By HEIDI FANG
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A recent promotional clip for TUF 25 showed UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt with his hand grasping T.J. Dillashaw’s throat.

In an interview with coveringthecage.com, Garbrandt said that he put his former teammate and rival ‘in line’ when he had to during filming. ‘No Love’ also talked about his newest tattoo and what he and Maddux Maple, a cancer survivor and friend of Garbrandt’s, did with his championship belt.

Filming of The Ultimate Fighter’s 25th season has wrapped and the episodes will start airing on Fox Sports 1 on Apr. 19.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HeidiFang

 